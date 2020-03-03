Cyrus Finley

Cyrus Wilson Finley of Show Low, died Feb. 25, 2020, at home after a short illness. He was born March 1922, in Ames, Iowa to Elnora (Studer) and Clifford B. Finley.
He graduated high school in Owatonna, Minnesota and attended college in Iowa. Cy served in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) during WWII and was a lifetime member of The VFW, The American Legion, The Masonic Order (3rd degree) and The China Burma India Vets.
He was a long-time employee of Ford Motor Company and also worked as Harbor Master and U.S. Customs Officer in Roche Harbor, Washington. Cy volunteered for the Dearborn, Michigan Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Department and at various hospitals including Summit Healthcare in Show Low. He was a former resident of Dearborn, Michigan; Roche Harbor, Washington and Tucson.
Cy leaves behind his six children, Cathy, Clifford (Anna), Char (Dan) Reese-Oxford, Cheryl (Steven) Brown, Carol and Cullen; four grandchildren: Angela Finley, Barbara Boutette, Steven Lee (Christy) Brown and Douglas (Haven) Brown; and six great grandchildren: Bryan Finlay-James, Gideon Boutette, Liam Finley-Straus, Elden Finley-Straus, Lee Brown and Emily Brown.
Cy's beloved cats, Butterscotch and Miracle, will miss him.
No services are planned.
Thank you to friends, neighbors and Hospice Compassus for their support. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Cy's memory to an animal shelter of your choice.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.