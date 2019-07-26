Dale McBride

Dale LaVar McBride, 90, died in his home July 18, 2019. He was born May 12, 1929, in Glenbar, to Elma Russ “Zeke” and Ethel Kate Peterson McBride.
Dale attended school in Glenbar and graduated from Safford High School. He attended EA College. He worked for the National Forest Service and was a member of the National Guard.
He married the love of his life, Nora Redd, June 23, 1950, in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They raised their four sons in Safford, Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe. Upon retiring from Garrett AiResearch, where Dale had worked for over 30 years, they moved back to the Gila Valley and started two businesses - McBride Dismantling and the Bargain Barn. They lived in Safford, Solomonville, Artesia and Central. Dale and Nora spent the last three years in Queen Creek being, near their children and grandchildren.
Dale loved the outdoors - camping, hunting and gardening. He was very involved with fast-pitch softball and basketball. He owned horses and enjoyed working with them. He always enjoyed working and staying busy. After taking woodworking classes, he enjoyed making furniture for their home and various gifts for his children and grandchildren.
Dale was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including stake missionary, Scout master, counselor in bishoprics and a stake presidency, and served as a Bishop of the Safford 6th Ward. Dale and Nora served a mission in Adam-ondi-Ahman in Missouri.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nora; sons: Dan, Rick (Marcie), Robbin (Fran) and Jeff (Lisa); sisters: Janice Selover and Carolyn (Tom) Bowen; aunts: Elaine Mattice, Theola Crawford; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Dale was a man of integrity, honesty and valued hard work. His love of family – both those who had gone before him and his posterity, is unmatched! He set a tremendous example, which has been centered in his love of the Savior, Jesus Christ, for his family to follow.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the East Valley Hospice and especially, nurse Jessica.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Cloud Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21915 East Cloud Road in Queen Creek, where the viewing will begin one hour prior. The concluding service and interment will begin 3 p.m. later the same day, at the Pima Cemetery, 800 South 400 West in Pima. All family and friends are warmly invited.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
