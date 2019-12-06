Dale Thompson

Dale Lewis Thompson, 61, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in Lakeside, from complications of a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 23, 1958, in Los Angeles, California to Nina Vaudine (Smith) and the late Charles Lewis Thompson.
Dale worked as a storage director for Enterprise Products in Adamana,(just outside of Holbrook) for many years. His wife says of him that, "He was a fearless, hard-working family man. He described himself as a 'workaholic' and was good husband and father." His son, Nick said that his dad taught him to "Never run away from your problems but, face them in all directions." His son, Christopher said that his dad "had a relentless work ethic, and he taught me how to work hard to get what you want in life and how to stay focused." Dale adored his grandchildren and always enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them.
Dale loved being in the beauty of the great-of-doors. He loved to go hunting with his sons and friends whenever he could. His also loved a quiet day at the lake fishing. Dale's favorite fishin' hole was Reservation Lake. No one, besides Dale could catch two fish at one time in a single cast. He did it all of the time and always caught his daily limit.
Dale is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kimberly Lynn Thompson of Lakeside; two sons: Christopher Thompson, Nicholas Thompson both of Lakeside; mother N. Vaudine Thompson of Lakeside; sister Debi Wasson of Tucson; three grandsons: Christian Thompson, Kalab Thompson, Able Thompson and granddaughter Sheena Thompson.
Private family services will be held.
During this season of gratitude, Dale's family is thankful that they were able to be a part of his life. The life's lessons he taught them will bless them all for generations to come.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
