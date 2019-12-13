Dale Williams

Dale Clinton Williams died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Chandler. He was born Oct. 15, 1927, in New Underwood, South Dakota to Guy E. Williams and Martha M. (Heil) Williams.
He served in the United States Air Force as a control tower operator. Later, he received a degree from Arizona State College in Tempe. Dale eventually went into the trucking industry. He owned Truck Sales and Truck Salvage companies located in Phoenix. He loved collecting antique cars, guns and he enjoyed riding his Harley. He also had his pilot’s license and used to fly a Cessna airplane.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Jerry and Duane and sister Lorraine.
He is survived by his sister, Carol; children Ronnie, Diane and Tiffany; former wife Darlene and several beloved grandchildren. Dale’s wishes were that no services be held and that his ashes be spread in the White Mountains where he spent so many enjoyable years.
Valley of the Sun Mortuary handled arrangements (480-895-9232).
