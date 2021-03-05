Dan Elwin Heap, 90, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 1, 2021, in St. Johns. He was born Sept. 16, 1930, in St. Johns, the son of William Byron Heap and Anona Crosby.
Dan Heap loved life! Dan graduated from Brigham Young University, served in the United States Army and earned his master’s degree at Northern Arizona University.
He was an educator for 34 years and superintendent of St. Johns Unified School District for 10 years. He loved ranching, the mountains and his horses. He loved people, and they loved him. He liked roping in rodeos and attended all local school sports games and was a No. 1 fan. Dan actively took care of his ranch until his death, feeding his cows. He actively served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dan is survived by his wife, Virginia C. Heap, St. Johns; daughters, Sonja (Pete) Hancock, Donata (Winford) Hooe, Mella (David) Bradshaw, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
His grandchildren adored him from Sunday treats to never missing a birthday. He supported them all in their events and activities. Blas Juardo was his trusted friend and helped him whenever he needed help. He will be missed and loved forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sybil Bond Heap, son, Dennis Bill Heap, sister, Alma Sherwood and brothers, Wallace Heap, Bill Heap and Dennis Heap.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
