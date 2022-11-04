Dan Lincoln Jones, a current resident of Thatcher, Arizona, peacefully passed into the eternities Sunday evening, October 30, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, with his loving family gathered around him. Mr. Jones was 78.

Dan was born on February 12, 1944, to Harry Payne and Florence Jones in Mesa, Arizona. He was the fifth of six boys. He was a Mesa High School Jackrabbit who graduated high school in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Steele, in 1963 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. He graduated from Arizona State University with his law degree in 1971. Dan and Phyllis made the decision to move to the White Mountains, where they spent the next 45 years establishing their legacy in Pinetop, Arizona. They have five children, nineteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

