Dan Lincoln Jones, a current resident of Thatcher, Arizona, peacefully passed into the eternities Sunday evening, October 30, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, with his loving family gathered around him. Mr. Jones was 78.
Dan was born on February 12, 1944, to Harry Payne and Florence Jones in Mesa, Arizona. He was the fifth of six boys. He was a Mesa High School Jackrabbit who graduated high school in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Steele, in 1963 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. He graduated from Arizona State University with his law degree in 1971. Dan and Phyllis made the decision to move to the White Mountains, where they spent the next 45 years establishing their legacy in Pinetop, Arizona. They have five children, nineteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dan loved to hunt and fish with his brothers, loved to camp with his family, and loved the mountains. Dan also loved to travel, and had many amazing adventures around the world. He loved to read and he loved to cook. He had a passion for the game of football and he passed on his love of the game to his family through stories of his days as a four-year letterman at Mesa High School. As a result of a terrible car accident, cancer, strokes, and many surgeries, Dan fought through pain for much of his life. Through strength and stubbornness, Dan surpassed doctors' expectations and experienced a long and full life with his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his five children, Sherri (Klingler), Dan, Jenifer (Ball), Russell and Erin; and his brother, Laurence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Payne Jones, Sr. and Florence Cardon Jones; and by his brothers, Harry, Louis, Bruce and Steve. We know that his reunion with his family in heaven was joyous, but he will be greatly missed by those who remain.
Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be conducted Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Rhett Dodge of the Thatcher First Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. (MST).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.