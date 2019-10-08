Dan M. Yingst, of Show Low, 77, died Oct. 1, 2019, in Mesa, following a brief illness. He was born May 10, 1942, in Redlands, California, to the late, Charles Austin and Olive (Graham) Yingst.
At a young age the family moved to Marysvale, Utah, where they had a small sheep ranch. Prior to his senior year of high school the family moved back to Redlands where he graduated from Redlands High School. Shortly out of high school Dan married Carole Curtis in Cedar City, Utah, and from that union they had a daughter, Suzanne, and a son, David. Dan and Carole lived in Calimesa, California, and Page, before they divorced. It was then he started his millwright career which required him to travel all over the country.
Dan met Phyllis Azer, in Bay City, Michigan, and on Jan. 18, 1978, they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dan and Phyllis enjoyed traveling on their motorcycle together and seeing the countryside. In 1978 they moved to Show Low, where they enjoyed the beautiful White Mountains. They shared 39 wonderful years of marriage before Phyllis’ passing (March 8, 2017).
Dan worked as a plumber and a sheet metal fabricator before his long career as a millwright and professional welder having run Dan’s Portable Welding service for over 35 years.
Dan was a member of the White Mountain Sporting Clay Gun Club, life member of the National Rifle Association, life member of the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, where he was a member for over 44 years, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Millwright Local UBCO 1608.
Dan loved to hunt elk, deer, quail and he looked forward to his annual pheasant hunt in Kansas every year. In March of 2018 Dan met Susan Jones in Stanford and on Aug. 4, 2018, they were married in the pines at the Show Low Elks Lodge. He and Susan enjoyed taking their daily walks in the forest surrounding their home in Show Low. He also enjoyed growing tomatoes, peaches and yellow roses.
Dan was a believer in the gift of life and was a registered donor with the Donor Network of Arizona. True to his nature Dan gave the “gift of life” as his organs and tissue were made available to those in need at his time of passing. A storyteller at heart, Dan will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved his most.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of Show Low; daughter Suzanne Yingst of Nashville, Tennessee; son David Yingst of San Diego, California; granddaughter Desiree Dodd of Mesa; step-son Scott Azer of Arizona; niece Donnell Copaus of Texas; his beloved black lab, Shadow, who truly was Dan’s shadow and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill and Austin Yingst; wife Phyllis; and mother and father-in-law, Leslie and Maynard Doerge.
A celebration of life for Dan will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, with a reception to follow the services at the Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090 new chair fund or the American Heart Association Aortic Aneurysm Fund, 1710 Gilbreth Road, Burlingame, CA 94010-1795 in Dan’s name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
