Dan Ray Shuford, 71, died suddenly at his residence in Concho, June 10, 2020. He was born in Hickory, North Carolina and grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from Saint Andrews High School in 1967 and promptly joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He didn’t see direct combat but he participated in several Mediterranean tours. He purchased objects in Italy, Greece and Turkey that still hang on our walls today.
Receiving and honorable discharge in 1969, Dan used the GI Bill to attend college; first in Michigan, then in California. With an interest in cars and all things mechanical, he studied Automotive Management and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from California State University in Long Beach.
Dan worked at Volkswagen’s Los Angeles office for a few years and then became an area service manager for Chevrolet in Northern California. After that he joined Farmers Insurance as an automotive claims adjuster.
Retiring early, Dan relocated to the Las Vegas area where he operated his own photocopier repair business. Then, retiring permanently, he moved to Arizona, finding his dream property in Concho.
Dan is survived by his mother, Summerville, South Carolina; Earlene Stier, sisters, Gail Shuford, Summerville, South Carolina; Kathy (Stephen) Palama, Kalaheo, Hawaii; brother, David Shuford, of Summerville, South Carolina; Kathy’s children, Kaiana (Yukari) and Tiffany (Will) Scovell and their children, Koili and Kawena, all of Kalaheo, Hawaii.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dan’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.