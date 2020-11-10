Dana Griggs

Dana Scott Griggs passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. He was born May 8, 1962.
Anyone who had the privilege to know Dana would know he was a hard-working farm boy who was always out yonder tinkering with something. He was one of the toughest, most determined men who didn’t mind working for a living. Who else could drive a semi 500 miles with two broken wrists?
He achieved everything he set his mind to including, training racehorses, building barns and house additions, fixing tractors, big rigs and cars and becoming a truck driver and owning his own business. If anyone ever needed helping hands or advice, he was the go-to man. Dana had the admirable quality of being able to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone.
His kind heart, wittiness, sense of humor, and whole-hearted laugh (whether it was the normal humorous laugh or the laugh he gave when he had said something witty or set someone up for a joke), will forever be missed and embedded in the minds of those he left behind. There is no doubt he’s already with his dad making God laugh.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Judi; his two daughters, Sabrina and Dana; his son, Joshua; and numerous grandchildren. Also, his sisters, Robin, Lisa, and Debbie and brothers, Lyle and Karl, along with many lifelong friends.
Services were held on Saturday Nov.7, 2020 at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
