Dana Howard

Dana M. Howard enter into rest on June 14, 2020 at his home. Dana was born February 08, 1957 to Barbra and Les Howard.
Dana grew up in Globe and graduated from Globe High School. He worked at Gila Honda repairing motorcycles from 1976 thru 1978. He completed his electrical apprenticeship and worked overall the Southwest and West coast as a Journeyman Lineman and Electrician. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his mother, Barbra and Stepfather Ed Balch; his brothers, Paul (Heidi) Howard & Brian Howard; his stepsister, Ronda Landers; his Children, Stephanie (Jeremiah) Dowd & Andrew Howard; his Grandchildren, Troy and Serenity; his nieces and nephews Krista, Tyler, and Conner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Les Howard.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Howard family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
