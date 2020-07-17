Daniel Childs of Carrizo, Arizona passed away on July 2, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Daniel was born on July 4, 1962 in Carrizo to the late, William and Helen (Cook) Childs.
Daniel loved being in the woods. He enjoyed cutting firewood for his family and friends. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years and also worked as a logger. He liked hanging out and joking with his friends.
He is survived by his brother, Delbert Childs, Sr. (Judy) of Cibecue, Arizona and Gilbert Childs (Darlene) of Carrizo as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m.Tuesday, July 13, 2020 at the Family Plot in the Upper Carrizo Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all CDC and Tribal Resolution recommendations will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
