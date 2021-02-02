Daniel Dice

Daniel “Danny” Robert Dice, age 39, returned peacefully to our Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Eagar. He was a loving, supportive son and caring friend.
Danny was born on Feb. 20, 1981 in Tucson to his mother, Barbara Bechtel Dice and father, Bruce Wayne Dice. Danny enjoyed fishing and spending time with those that he cared for. Danny was an adventurous cook and enjoyed trying new foods.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Dice, daughter, Megan Cupps, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Danny will be greatly missed by his mother, and friends and other community members who knew him as a kind and gentle man.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Evan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
