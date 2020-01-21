Daniel Esparza

Daniel T. Esparza died peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, in Glendale, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mercedes Esparza.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Esparza; daughters Paula, Grace (Gabriel Bernal), Sarah, son Daniel Jr (Tina), 10 grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 13, with a Rosary following at Greenwood Memorial Lawn, Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Funeral service were held Tuesday, Jan. 14, burial followed at Greenwood Memorial Serenity Chapel. A gathering was held at the American Legion Post 41, 715 S. 2nd Ave. in Phoenix.
