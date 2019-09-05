Daniel Gordon

Longtime resident of Whiteriver, Daniel Dan Gordon, 49, died Aug. 28, 2019, of an Illness at Summit Healthcare. He was born Jan. 23, 1970, in Whiteriver.
Daniel graduated from Alchesay High School and Northland Pioneer College in construction.
Daniel was a family man who loved his grand children dearly, his grandkids were his world. Daniel enjoyed spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed being outdoors. Daniel was a giving man who always gave either to family, friends, church’s, or charities- he was a avid supporter of the wounded warrior project. Daniel was a simple yet detailed man who wanted everything a certain way. Daniel always supported local artist by purchasing bead work, burden baskets, CDs, buckles, and sliver jewelry. Daniel would give these special gifts to family, friends, and healthcare providers who became dear friends. Daniel will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Rosie Gordon; brother Darrell and Andrena Gordon; sisters: Rosieleen Daniels and Delta Gordon; daughters: Carol Gordon and Danielle Thompson; sons-in law: Dennis Logan Jr. and Lonnie Thompson; grandchildren: Chandler, Autumn, and Carson Thompson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Gordon and brothers Davey Gordon and George Gordon.
A viewing will be held from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Open Bible Lutheran Church in Whiteriver. Lunch will be served at noon Saturday at the Parrish Hall.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
