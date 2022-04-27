Daniel "K" Jefferis passed away at his home on April 9, 2022, in Show Low, Arizona, at the age of 77.

Dan is survived by his children: Joy McKnight, Steven Jefferis, Christine Pappa, James Jefferis, 14 grandkids, his brother Brinton Jefferis and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father-Allen Hardy Jefferis, mother-Christine Kruger, brother-Martin Jefferis, and brother-Richard Jefferis.

Dan wished to be cremated with no formal services. Cards/condolences can be sent to Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

