Daniel Lukas, 70, of Sun Lakes, Arizona died November 11, 2022. Daniel was a beloved son, born on Saturday, August 2, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to his parents, the late Ray and Eleanore Lukas.

He was a caring brother to his sister, the late Judith Quincey. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Jessica (husband, Julio Reis) and nieces Kimberly and Jennifer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.