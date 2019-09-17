Daniel McCormick died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home in Show Low. He was born March 30, 1953, to George and Margaret McCormick in New York.
In the early '70s Dan came to Arizona to attend ASU in Tempe. He and his brother, George opened a pizza restaurant on Mill Avenue near the ASU campus. It wasn't long before their popularity soared and they had to find a bigger venue. This venue became Tony's New Yorker and was instrumental in bringing the blues scene to the valley. Tony's was very popular for its live music and great Italian food. He won three consecutive "Best of Phoenix" awards during their ownership.
Dan also employed many ASU students that worked their way through college at his establishment. They all remained friends and have a web page on Facebook dedicated to Tony's New Yorker.
After closing Tony's, Dan relocated to Show Low, where he purchased property in Timberland Acres. He soon met and married Shirley McCormick and her family instantly became his. Dan was an avid golfer and worked as food and beverage manager at Silver Creek Golf Club for many years before retiring.
Dan is survived by his nephew, George McCormick, and several cousins in New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George McCormick and step-granddaughter Peyton Padilla.
Family and friends will miss Dan's wonderful sense of humor, giant heart and sense of loyalty to all he knew.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Moose Lodge, 145 N. White Mountain Road in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
