Daniel Navarrete, Sr. died September 17, 2021. He was born December 30, 1957, to Adrian and Felicita Navarrete. He was raised by his aunt & uncle, Wilma and Salvador Navarrete.
Daniel was preceded in death by wife, Lucy Esparza Navarrete. He is survived by children: Gloria (Alvaro Tamayo), Danny (Ashley) Navarrete, Roxann (Kevin Barriga); 6 siblings: 13 grandchildren; and almost 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services be 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, in Show Low, Arizona, with viewing beginning 1 hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.