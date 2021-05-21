On May 12, 2021, Daniel Penrod died unexpectedly in Prescott Valley, AZ at the age of 44.
Daniel is survived by his parents Eric and Diane Penrod of Lakeside, AZ; his children, daughter Tayler Penrod, son Cash Penrod; and siblings David (Meghan) Penrod of Lakeside, AZ, Michael (Mindy) Penrod of Linden, AZ ; nieces and nephews.
Daniel was born on September 10th in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Blue Ridge high school and went on to attend college at NAU where he received a Bachelors degree in Sociology. Daniel’s life work was helping people with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
A celebration of life is scheduled May 22nd at 1:00pm at 1449 Larson Road Lakeside, AZ.
