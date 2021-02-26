Danielita Pusher went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2021 in East Fork, Arizona after a long battle with illness. She was born on December 16, 1981 to Danny Pusher Sr. (Father) and Colleen Moody (Mother).
She loved going to church and being with her children and family. She also enjoyed playing with children, being in the mountains, driving around, going for walks, shopping, cooking, cleaning and being on her phone; talking to friends and being on Facebook.
Danielita is survived by her father: Danny Pusher Sr & Sonia Pusher; mother: Colleen Pusher; children: Raheem Billy, Germaine Billy, Jamie Billy, Kane Billy and Rachel Billy; companion: Benny Thompson; brothers: Daniel Pusher, Danny Pusher Jr. and West Quintero Jr.; sisters: Nicole Quintero and Tiffany Quintero and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Merle Pusher & Romaine Pusher and Alma Moody & Romeo Moody and aunt Lorita Moody.
A Viewing will be held at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ from Noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 with a Graveside Service to follow from 3pm to 5 pm at the Manzanita Cemetery in East Fork, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Pusher Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
