Danielle Wolfe

Danielle Christine (Garnet) Wolfe of Lakeside, left this earth, at her home July 14, 2019. Dani was born Feb. 1, 1953, in Hull, England. When she was 10 years old, she moved with her family, ﬁrst to Idaho, then Michigan and eventually settled in Arizona.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Cliﬀord Wolfe; children: Jennifer (Adam) Staley and Angie (Michael) Rogers; grandchildren: Nicole (Zeandra) Kurami, Zander Staley; Elizabeth, Tristan, Cole and Hayden Rogers; sisters Anne Steele and Pru Munsey; and brothers: Ian, Mike and Russ Garnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jean Jenkins and Dan Garnett.
In 1969, while working at Bob's Big Boy in Phoenix, where she met the love of her life, Cliﬀord Wolfe. They were married Aug. 6, 1970 and moved to the White Mountains, where they raised their two daughters.
Dani earned her CNA from Northland Pioneer College and dedicated her life to nursing. Her career at Summit Healthcare spanned 23 years. In 2011, a brain tumor forced her to retire early from the vocation that she loved.
She loved to knit for the babies at the hospital, her children and grandchildren. Dani was a really good cook and an even better baker. She was an avid reader and a walking trivia encyclopedia with a dry sense of humor. Hawaii was her favorite place to vacation with her family.
Dani loved her family more than anything in the world. Any friend of her children became a part of her family and she loved them as if they were her own.
Wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was a beautiful soul, taken too soon, and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.
