Danny Childers

Danny Paul Childers, 66, of Show Low, died peacefully October 26, 2019, at his home. He was born June 21, 1953, in Grants, New Mexico. Danny moved to the White Mountains in 1960.
He is survived by his wife, Janet and five children: Chris, Dannette, Stephanie, Roger and Andrew; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Boy (Susan) and Joe (Annette); and sister Rhonda Nell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Gwin; brothers Ray, Bobby and Anthony James (Soco) and sister Ginger.
A celebration of life to be announced will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
