Danny Ray Scarrow, born April 21, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away September 12, 2021.
Dan was preceded to Heaven by Barbara Wingate Scarrow, wife of 21 years, and parents, Raymond Scarrow and Roberta Miller. He is survived by loving wife Denise Green Scarrow; children, Annissa Scarrow (RJ) and Matt Scarrow (Belia), and 11 grandchildren.
Dan’s greatest skill was showing God’s love and grace to each person he met.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
