Danny Taylor

Danny Boy Taylor, 53, died on Feb. 23, 2021, in Concho, Arizona, after a four-year battle with cancer.
He had lived in Concho for six years.
He was born on March 20, 1967, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Danny joined ADOT just over five years ago, and before that had worked for 20 years as a correctional officer for the Arizona Department of Corrections.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy, of Concho; children Andrea Taylor of Glendale, Justin (Cheyenne) Taylor of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Rebecca Cardoza of Turlock, California, and Samantha (Jared) Cardoza of Modesto, California; grandchildren Ramona Bisio and Ronin Taylor; a brother, Owen (Tina) Taylor of Mesa; a nephew, Mat (Kyra) Taylor of Mesa; and a niece, Kasey Taylor of Mesa; and his father, Dan (Ruthann) Taylor of Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Finder of Albion, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 6 at the New Covenant church in St. Johns, 1290 W. First Place South. A luncheon will follow the service.
