Danny Wade

"Our hero, Danny Allan Wade was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, October 5, 1962 to Jack and Sally Wade. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, January 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations to Pikes Peak Christian Church’s Care Center, which Danny had a considerable heart for.

Services will be held at Pikes Peak Christian Church, Colorado Springs at 11am on Friday, January 28th 2022.”

