Danny Wade

Danny Allen Wade, 59 passed away in a Colorado Springs hospital of complications of COVID on January 15, 2022. Born in Flagstaff, AZ on October 5, 1962 to Jack M. and Sally Wade. Danny is preceded in death by his father Jack M. Wade, father-in-law Dale R. Todd, grandparents and aunts and uncles. Danny graduated from Round Valley High School, Eager AZ. in1980. He attended Universal Technical Institute, Phoenix specializing in Gasoline and Diesel Mechanics graduating with Honors and a title "Doctor of Motors"; he attained a Associates degree in Electrical Technology from Odessa Texas College in 1993. After completing his technical training he began his career with Haliburton for 20 years in Texas and California and Emerson Rosemont for 20 years before retiring in late 2019. He married the love of his life ReBecca Todd in 1984, together they had two daughters, Shelbie and Alisha and five grandchildren. He is survived by his mother Sally Wade, sister Sharon Wade, brother Scott Wade; wife ReBecca Wade, daughters Shelby (Jeremy) Clark, Alicia (John) Zisch; grandchildren Sylas Wade Clark, Colbie Jayd Clark along with Rilynn Jane Zisch, Kallen Michael Allen Zisch and Grayden John Zisch; mother-in-law Martha Todd. Donations in his memory can be made to Pikes Peak Christian Church Care Center, 4955 Bradley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911.
