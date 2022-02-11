Danny Wade

Danny Wade

Danny Allen Wade, 59 passed away in a Colorado Springs hospital of complications of COVID on January 15, 2022. Born in Flagstaff, AZ on October 5, 1962 to Jack M. and Sally Wade. Danny is preceded in death by his father Jack M. Wade, father-in-law Dale R. Todd, grandparents and aunts and uncles. Danny graduated from Round Valley High School, Eager AZ. in1980. He attended Universal Technical Institute, Phoenix specializing in Gasoline and Diesel Mechanics graduating with Honors and a title "Doctor of Motors"; he attained a Associates degree in Electrical Technology from Odessa Texas College in 1993. After completing his technical training he began his career with Haliburton for 20 years in Texas and California and Emerson Rosemont for 20 years before retiring in late 2019. He married the love of his life ReBecca Todd in 1984, together they had two daughters, Shelbie and Alisha and five grandchildren. He is survived by his mother Sally Wade, sister Sharon Wade, brother Scott Wade; wife ReBecca Wade, daughters Shelby (Jeremy) Clark, Alicia (John) Zisch; grandchildren Sylas Wade Clark, Colbie Jayd Clark along with Rilynn Jane Zisch, Kallen Michael Allen Zisch and Grayden John Zisch; mother-in-law Martha Todd. Donations in his memory can be made to Pikes Peak Christian Church Care Center, 4955 Bradley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.