Dareatha Mitchel

Dareatha Audrey Allen Mitchel died June 22, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family. She was preceded by her husband John Mitchel.
Dareatha (was known by some as Dee) lived in the state of Arizona since 1971. She was a mother, grandmother and granny to five generations. She was a homemaker, she was very passionate about quilting, sewing, dolls, making doll clothes and doll furniture, along with doll houses. She had a large beautiful heart; she never met a stranger. She is and will continue to be deeply missed.
Dareatha is survived by eight children: Carol Crittenden (James), Gloria Schooner, Donna VanDeman, Bruce Johnson (Brenda), James Johnson, Patricia Hailey, Larry Johnson (Denice), Donald Johnson; 16 grandchildren: Bridget Lowery, Shane Crittenden, Loretta Cox, Tina Saylor, Lisa Twiss, Shelly Bennet, Randy Schooner, Amanda Johnstun, Jody Johnson, Billie Joe, Beth and Brandon Johnson, Melissa and Michelle Johnson, Rick and Michael Johnson; 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
