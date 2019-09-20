Darice Campbell

Darice Collette Campbell, 52, passed Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home in Eagar. She was born July 11, 1967, in Mountain View, California, the daughter of Donald Burton Campbell and Jimmie Lou Fueston Campbell.
Darice was a very kind and giving person that loved life and will always be forever young.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Holloway of Eagar; sons: Wedrick Campbell of California; Wendell Campbell of North Carolina; Donald Holloway of Prescott; mother Jimmie Brown; sister Jennine Demcak of California; grandchildren: Aaliyah, Delilah, Jarai; and step-grandchildren: Cassidy, Ryan, Demytra, Dominque, Christian, Nathanel, Danielle, Jeremiah and Davion.
Darice was preceded in death by her father.
A private service will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Darice’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
