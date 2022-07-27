Darla Mills Baird died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Show Low, Arizona following a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old. Darla was born on a Sunday, October 9, 1938, in Show Low, Arizona to her parents, the late Gilbur and Neola Lucinda (Reidhead) Mills. She was the second of five daughters.

Her first few years were spent in Williams, Arizona where her father had employment. Later, Darla enjoyed growing up in Show Low. One could always find her riding her horse, that being her favorite pastime. Darla graduated from Snowflake Union High School where she enjoyed her association with good friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.