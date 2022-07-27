Darla Mills Baird died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Show Low, Arizona following a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old. Darla was born on a Sunday, October 9, 1938, in Show Low, Arizona to her parents, the late Gilbur and Neola Lucinda (Reidhead) Mills. She was the second of five daughters.
Her first few years were spent in Williams, Arizona where her father had employment. Later, Darla enjoyed growing up in Show Low. One could always find her riding her horse, that being her favorite pastime. Darla graduated from Snowflake Union High School where she enjoyed her association with good friends.
Darla served for many years as a Cub Scout leader and committee chairperson. She also served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The hours of Service she gave were numberless and her testimony of the Savior was unwavering.
Darla has earned her title as wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. We will all miss her vivacious and courageous spirit.
Darla and Dean Cook were married and together and had three children, Gilbur Dean (deceased), Tammy (Jeff) Brewer, and Lori Baker. After they divorced, Darla and Dick Baird were married and they had one son, Will Baird. Together they have 10 children, 39 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
The only public viewing will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The public funeral will begin 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Downtown Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.