Darrell Bead entered eternal rest unexpectedly Jan. 21, 2020 in Globe. He was born June 15, 1971, to Andrew and Dena Bead.
Darrell grew up in Canyon Day, on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. As a child Darrell enjoyed hanging out with his father’s baseball team, the Canyon Day Indians in the '80s. From that time his love for sports began. He loved the Arizona teams - ASU, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and of course his local Alchesay Falcons.
Darrell graduated from Alchesay High School in 1990. He was raised in church his grandma made sure of it.
He was blessed with one daughter, Bishona and four grandchildren, Zephaniah Harrison, Zamian Joe Billy Little, Zhanie Lynn Little, Jack Kennedy Hanna and one on the way. Those who knew Darrell knew he loved his jams. He enjoyed all kind of music. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Darrell is survived by his father, Andrew Bead; daughter Bishona; four grandchildren: Zephaniah Harrison, Zamian Joe Billy Little, Zhanie Lynn Little, Jack Kennedy Hanna and one on the way; sisters: Erna Bead and Christy Blaine; grandfather Wesly Loas; aunts Genevieve Palmer, Maryella Manuel, Jennifer Clark, April Boni, and Marvenna Loas; uncles, Keith and Richard Stu Loas; many cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dena Bead, sister Darlene Bead; grandmother May Loas; uncles Bernard Bead and Lewis Bead.
