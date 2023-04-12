Darrell Lee Braden died peacefully April 6, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer in St. Francis, Kansas.
Kenneth and Wanda Braden celebrated Darrell’s birth in 1958 in Phoenix, Arizona.
While living in Phoenix, Darrell began his passion for playing baseball from the time he was five years old.
Later in life he would coach his son, Dallas Braden, who went on to pitch for the Oakland A’s.
The family moved to Show Low, where Darrell attended both grade school and high school.
After school Darrell was a bar-room boxer, bull rider and loved to ride motorcycles.
He moved to Stockton, California, where he bought his first Harley and riding became his passion.
Darrell had several occupations and excelled in all of them; he was a jack of all trades.
Darrel was also an active member of AA, and he had just received his medallion for celebrating 36 years of sobriety.
He became a sponsor to many; this was a group that became a family to him and he was highly thought of by this family and will be dearly missed.
Darrel moved to Bird City, Kansas to pursue a life with his girlfriend, Robin, and get out of the rat race of big-city life.
He lived life his way, and made many friends and acquaintances along the way. Knowing Darrell made you a better person. He was a very giving and understanding individual. The loss of Darrell will leave a huge void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.
Darrell was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Braden Russell, Stanley Russell and mother Wanda Exum.
Darrell is survived by girlfriend Robin Kauakahi; sons Dennis and Dallas; father Kenneth Braden (Judy); brother Cody Braden (Jeannie); sister Vicci Geiger (Jim); brother Sam Russell (Tammy); sister Dani Jo Clegg (William); brother Carl Russell (Lori); brother Rod Russell; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and Darrell’s longtime confidante and friend, Margo Braden.
Darrell’s funeral services are set for Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Bird City, Kansas at the Wesleyan Community Church, located on West Hwy. 36. Knodel Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
