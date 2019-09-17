Darren Lazenby

Darren Joseph Lazenby, 34, died Sept. 10, 2019, in Gilbert. He was born Feb. 8, 1985, in Phoenix, to Dave and Fawn Lazenby.
Darren was a happy child who loved animals and always made perfect imitations of birds, crickets and other animals. He graduated from Paradise Valley High School, where he excelled in football, wrestling and anything he put his mind to. Following high school he was able to attend Arizona State University.
Darren’s favorite part of his life was being a father and his family.
He is survived by his beautiful daughters, Lillie Mae and Brooklyn Rose; fiancé Orchid and her children: Layla and Leo; parents Dave and Fawn Lazenby; siblings: Dawn and Jeremy Walterscheid, David and Breezy Lazenby, Christopher and Jadie Lazenby, Chase and Jessie Lazenby, Craig and Natalie Lazenby; grandparents Verna and Chuck Mogged and Wayne and Connie Greene as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacquline and Clay Lazenby and Norman Reed; great-grandparents, Jesse and Barbra Buckner and Ollie and Ernest Lee.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Partridge Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4346 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert, with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the services with an opportunity to share memories of Darren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.