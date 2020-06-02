Darwin Webb

Our beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend, Darwin Gene Webb, better known as PeeWee, passed away peacefully after battling pneumonia and heart complications on May 26. He was born on April 25, 1943 in Vernon, to Henry Ray and Inza Holladay Webb.
He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In his youth his family moved to Lakeside, Arizona from Vernon and there he attended Lakeside High School. He was an avid athlete and learned on his own how to play the guitar. During his teen years he met his future wife Sandra Lynn Lemons in Lakeside during summer months while she escaped the heat from the valley. After high school he attended Eastern Arizona College and then served a two-year mission in the Eastern Atlantic States. Once home from his mission he married Sandra on June 3, 1966 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Shortly after his marriage PeeWee was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Dugway Utah. He served honorably for two years. After his discharge he and Sandra moved their small family back to his hometown of Lakeside where together they raised six daughters.
At an early age Dad had a love of being out in the White Mountain woods. Logging was always a part of his life, and where he spent most of his career. He was a jack of all trades and ventured out for a while from his logging days and worked for Blue Ridge School District. He managed the bus barn where he maintained and drove buses for many school events. He also invested many hours helping his brothers and nephews with small business pursuits. Dads extra hobbies were fixing cars, building his own home, remote controls, and many countless family sand dune vacation trips. Plus, he volunteered on the Lakeside Fire Department. He loved to connect with people through storytelling and life experiences. Dad had many talents. He instilled his hard work ethics to his girls. He made sure we knew how to stack and load firewood, split kindling, and dribble a mad basketball. He also taught us the Gospel of Jesus Christ and how to be a loving neighbor. Dad was our sweet and soft parent to our mom’s hard cookie shell. Together our parents worked well bringing up their girls. Our Father had a passion and a testimony of the gospel and of our Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many church callings from being a member of a bishopric, ward clerks, sunday school and temple prep teacher to finally a temple worker in the Snowflake Arizona Temple.
After losing Sandra, his wife of 53 years from cancer, PeeWee married Deborah Parkinson Webb on September 20, 2019. Together they had a sweet companionship.
He is survived by Deborah along with his five daughters; Ann-Marie (Ron) Fett, Jessie (Nate) Nichols, Holly (Chris) Garrido, Sarah (Clay) Bowen, & Chanell (Skylar) Godfrey; 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lynn Webb; daughter, RaeLynn (David) Sargent; grandson, Jace Darwin Roeder, and many more loved ones. We are honored and proud to be a part of Peewee’s legacy. We hope to carry on his undeniable faith and happiness. He will be truly missed in every possible way. We know we will be reunited as a family again one day. We love and cherish you Dad!!
Viewings will be held Thursday, June 4, from 5 - 8 p. m, and Friday, June 5, from 9 - 10 a.m., both at Owen-Livingston Mortuary, 320 N 9th St., Show Low.
With CDC guidelines in place, we are asking you to sign up for visitation, using:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0E4FABA62CAA8-visitation. Following the viewing on Friday there will be a graveside service at approximately 10:30 a.m., with a small program at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Rd, Lakeside. They ask at the cemetery that the families stand in small clusters standing six feet apart. Seating will be limited but you are welcome to bring a chair.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.