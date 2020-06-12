Darwin Wilkins

Darwin Orson Wilkins, 85, passed away Friday, June 5, in St. Johns. He was born June 11, 1934 in St. Johns, the son of George Doyle Wilkins and Vernice Pulsipher Wilkins.
Darwin served in the ROTC in college. He attended Brigham Young University and Arizona State University. Darwin earned a BA and MA degree in Art Education and a Doctorate of Chiropractic. He served on the Governor’s Board of Art Educators and was class president of Cleveland Chiropractic College. He also taught art at Mesa High School, Stockton High School and Truman High School.
Darwin served in various church callings; Elders Quorum President, a counselor in the bishopric, Branch President, district presidency, Scout Master and Ward Mission Leader. He also owned and operated several retail stores; Ozark Flavor Pop Wholesale, Co. and chiropractic offices.
He was always a friend to the poor and known for his charity and devotion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and would sacrifice anything for his family.
Darwin is survived by his sons, Carl Wilkins, St. Johns; Wayne Wilkins, Snowflake; Roy Wilkins, Lakeside; David Wilkins, San Tan; daughters, Ruth Walker, Eagar; Rebecca Johnson, Layton, Utah; 30 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rosalie Wilkins, sister, Ileen Mortensen and brother, Lavard Wilkins.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, from 6 -8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Carl Wilkins, PO Box 833, St. Johns, AZ 85936.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Darwin’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
