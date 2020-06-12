Daryll Clendon

Daryll Shane Clendon, after a long battle of illness entered into rest on June 2nd, in Phoenix. Daryll Shane Clendon was born on February 07, 1983 to Izalita Susan; Adoptive parents Jimmy and Cornelia Clendon. Shane was a champion team roper and loved the sport of rodeo. The highlight of his roping career was in 2001 at the Booger Barter Truck Roping. His hobbies included fishing, cooking, and being outdoors. Shane worked as a carpenter alongside his father, Jimmy Clendon for many years. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.
Shane is survived by his daughters, Odessa and Bailey Clendon; mother, Izalita Susan; adoptive parents, Jimmy & Cornelia Clendon; sisters and brothers, Camarillo Clendon, Amos Clendon, Clint Clendon, Tyronne Brooks, Dustin Brooks, Blaine Bonito, Darwyn Bonito, Tamika Cosay and Katlynn Bonito. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorinda Ethelbah, Kenneth Susan, Cornelias Altaha, Lorette E. Altaha, Bernice & Billy Truax and Joyce Altaha.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Clendon family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.