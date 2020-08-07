David Benware

David B. Benware passed away at the age of 68 on July 27, 2020 at his home in Pinetop, Arizona with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Vallejo, California on November 13, 1951 to Donna and Bevy Benware.
He started playing piano at 8 years old and had the ability to play the most beautiful music. Later he opened his own business tuning pianos. He loved fishing and riding in the hills around Pinetop with his beloved soulmate and wife Kathy Garcia.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Trisha Mandrell; son in law, Jerrot Mandrell; grandson Jerrot DaCota Mandrell; three brothers, Curt (Ethel) Benware, St. George, Utah, Gary (Jill) Benware, Utah, Bryan Benware, St. George, Utah.
His family will respect his wishes to not have a service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Benware family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
