David Campfield, Jr.

David Alan Campfield, Jr. died April 16, 2020, in Prescott Valley at the age of 25 years. He was a 20 year resident of Snowflake.
David Jr. was a happy young man, enjoyed drawing electric poles and wires, rainbows and fireworks. He loved to listen to all kinds of music, but especially children’s church songs. His laughter and smile will be deeply missed. His hugs were deep and his love was unconditional.
David Jr. is survived by his father and mother, David and Robin Campfield; sisters, Vailia (Russell) From; Brandala Campfield and Ronita Campfield; brothers, Tavis (Luisa) Campfield and Justin Campfield; cousin, Minnie From; niece, Laura Campfield Faulkner; great nephew, Darrell Brown; aunt, Gina Enrique; cousins, Malia Enrique, Michael, Kimo and Jacob Enrique.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Nephi, Leander “Lenny” and sister, Marsha Campfield.
A graveside service will be held at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona, at 10 a.m. April 22, 2010. Bishop David Orr of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presided with David Jr’s family, Kendall, his caregiver and Randy. Interment will follow the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is restricted to 10 people.
Arrangements by Owens Livingston Mortuary.
