David Gooday

David Michael Gooday passed away unexpectedly, early Wednesday morning, May 06, at his father’s residence in Whiteriver surrounded by loved ones. David was born on July 20, 1989 to Beranda Gregg and Forrest Gooday in Phoenix. David grew up and resided in Whiteriver, all the years of his life. He attended Alchesay High School and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma; and although he didn’t graduate, David earned his GED in July of 2019 and later attended Northland Pioneer College for half semester. David loved the outdoors (fishing, hunting, and hiking), music and playing guitar. He loved his job as a housekeeper at Hon-Dah Resort & Casino in Hondah. He was a God fearing man and loved to attend church at the Whiteriver Lutheran Church.
David is survived by his mother: Beranda Gregg; father, Forrest Gooday; brother, Brandon and Rogena Tessay Sr.; sisters, Tonisha Gooday and Rashaya Johnson; maternal grandmother Idella Greeg; paternal grandmother Pauline Gooday; nieces, Brandy Tessay, Monique Tessy, Randi Tessay and Millie Tessay; and nephews, Brandon Tessay Jr., Braydon Tessay and Zayden Tessay.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marvetto Gooday Sr. and aunt, Kristy Johnson.
A graveside service with a viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Cibecue.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Gooday Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
