David Heininger

David, along with his wife, Kathryn, moved to the White Mountain area in 2000, living off-grid, nestled against Black Mesa.

David was the heart and soul of Black Mesa Ranch in Snowflake, AZ. He was a master chef and confectioner. His award-winning goat cheeses and candies were known around the country.

His affable manner, and wealth of imagination and talent drew people to him throughout his life. He had a beautiful soul and immense zest for life.

He will be deeply missed.

