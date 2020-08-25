David Johnson

David Irvin Johnson of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 48. David was born on Oct. 25, 1971 in Whiteriver to the late Pedro and Juanita (Mosby) Johnson.
David recently gave his life to the Lord and was grateful for the many blessings he received. He loved to travel and made many friends along the way.
He is survived by his sisters, Lisa Mosby, Liza Armstrong (Dixon) and Lucille Lavender (William); brothers, Emery Johnson, Brian Johnson and Marty Adley, Sr. as well as many extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low. Graveside services will follow at noon at the Dove Street Cemetery in East Fork, Arizona.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all Tribal Resolutions and recommendations will be followed. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
