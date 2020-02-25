David Kellywood

David Wesley Kellywood, 26, of Whiteriver, AZ, ended his watch as a Police officer for the White Mountain Apache Police Department on February 17, 2020. David was born on December 23, 1993 to his loving mother Florence Kellywood. He grew up in Whiteriver and enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, hunting and wood cutting. He was a true outdoorsman. Even just going on rides with family and friends was enjoyable. In 2013 he met the love of his life, Kamellia Fall, and in 2017 they were married. They have been blessed with two loving sons, with which they have made many family memories. They have enjoyed the Polar Express in Williams, Bearizona and even Disney on Ice.
David started his law enforcement career in 2016 with the Arizona Department of Corrections; then, in 2017 he went to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office before beginning his lifelong dream of becoming a Police officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department in 2018. In May of 2019 he graduated from the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy. Kamellia and their family greatly appreciate the outpouring of respect, support and love that has been shown by the law enforcement community all over the State of Arizona and across the country during this difficult time.
David is survived by his wife Kamellia Kellywood, sons Gabriel and David Jr., by his mother Florence Kellywood, by siblings Delphina Lee, Kenneth Kellywood and Rena Kellywood, by Grandfather Kirby (Carmilita) Colelay Sr., by grandmothers Yolanda (Larry Sr.) Bush and Melinda Alsenay and many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver, AZ. A wake will precede the services beginning on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00am also at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center.
Private interment will follow the services at the Chieftain Cemetery in the North Fork area of Whiteriver.
Cards and words of condolence can be mailed to: The Kellywood family, P.O. Box 2143, Pinetop, AZ 85935
Arrangements by Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.