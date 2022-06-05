St. Johns, Arizona – David Seaborn Komzelman passed away on the 8th of May, 2022. David was born in Dallas, Texas to Edward R. and Mabel E. Komzelman on August 16, 1950.
His family moved from Irving, Texas to Mesa, Arizona in 1959.
David enjoyed the outdoors, world history and ancestry. He joined the Boy Scouts of America, earned twenty-two merit badges, and his Eagle Scout ranking before he graduated from Mesa High School in 1968. He continued his education and earned two associate degrees. The first was from Maricopa Community College in 1973, in Arts; the second was from Northland Pioneer College in 1981, in Applied Science.
David became a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and spent most of his adult life working as an instrument technician. He worked at the Salt River Generating Project in St. Johns, Arizona, and later at coal, natural gas, and geo-thermal fired electrical generating power plants in various parts of the world.
Since his early scouting days, he loved his pets; they were truly his family. His pup and kitties, including the strays, were always an important part of his life.
David was also an avid reader of world history and family ancestry. He became a talented researcher and prolific book collector with a special interest in the American Southwest.
He is lovingly remembered by his two brothers, LCdr. Edward E. Komzelman and Mr. Richard J. Komzelman, and all his SRP friends, extended family, cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Komzelman, Eubank, and Cardenas-Campos families.
A private remembrance is scheduled for David at 10:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona, 85204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.