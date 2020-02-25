David Howard Lillie, 72, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in St. Johns. He was born April 10, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Randall James Lillie and Constance Elvera Nilson Lillie.
David’s family memories: Ruth Ann: My dad would always say “George McMuffin.” He was always joking, laughing and being goofy. Erik: My dad, Stephanie and I used to build really tall towers with Jenga and Bandu blocks. Then we would step far away and try to knock them down with pencils. Stephanie: He used to put a napkin over his face and put his glasses on over it and pretend to be Mr. Napkin-head and talk in a funny British accent. Kimberly: Skinny Papa and I used to eat onions like apples. Alex: He was my best friend and loved to barbecue together. Brian: Uncle David would make delicious eggnog each Christmas when he would come over. Annette: My brother David made fun, funny faces. Rea: My husband and I got matching heart tattoos. He always gave me love letters and cards and we always had a Friday date. Randall: I was only 4 years old and my dad took me on a ride in his MG Midget convertible car and we went for a long drive just having fun. I still remember this day. My dad enjoyed spending individual time laughing and being funny. I will always remember him as a fun person. Karl: Going camping with dad, Michael, Jimmy and Ruth Ann. Jimmy: Living with my dad. Michael: For my eighth grade graduation my dad took Ruthie and I on a hot air balloon ride.
David is survived by his wife, Rea Salviejo Lillie of St. Johns; sons: Randall David Lillie of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Karl Erik Lillie of Phoenix, James David Lillie of Gunnison, Utah, Michael David Lillie of Carson City, Nevada, Erik Bradley Lillie of St. Johns; daughters: Ruth Ann Elizabeth Lillie of Hoquiam, Washington and Stephanie Luiza Nicole Lillie of St. Johns; step-children: Princess Ashley Salviejo Panganiban, Prince JM Salviejo Panganiban; sisters, Karen Johnson of Mesa, Annette Lunt of Mesa; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elaine Fish.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for David’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
