David John McDougall Jr., 87, of Baton Rouge LA, Gilbert and Pinetop AZ, passed peacefully on October 3rd 2021 at home with his daughter, Cathy, after a sudden unexpected stroke. Born in Charleston SC on Feb. 10th, 1934.
David was married for over 60 years to his beautiful wife, Margaret. He had a long successful career in the petroleum oil industry and cherished the opportunity to live part time at his Grand Isle, LA camp. He loved the island, the people and especially all the fishing.
David proudly served 4 years in the United States Airforce. Throughout the years he maintained his pilot’s license. He served in the Korean War. He had a passion for fly fishing, tying flies and sharing his love of the sport with others. He loved to volunteer in his community. He thrived on making friends and was beloved by people all over the U.S. We teased him that he was the unofficial “Mayor” of wherever he lived because of his dedication to helping others, including friends, family and strangers. All his friends and his children’s referred to David as “Papa Mac”.
David and Margaret enjoyed dancing, entertaining and cooking for their friends. David was an original member of the BR Redstick Fly Fishing group, member of the White Mountains Fly Fishing, BR Caledonian Society and the Presbyterian Men’s group. He counted down every year to LSU tiger football season and enjoyed many festivities and delicious meals during college ball season.
David was a true Southern gentleman who had a talent of telling an ever so slightly embellished story to make others laugh. Humor, fun and vibrancy best describe him. At 87 his physician said David had the mind and physicality of a 50 or 60 year old. His response to his physician about his great health was that he had a swig of moonshine every night (which he did not), again the ability to make people smile and laugh. Hopefully this theory never made it to a medical journal. Papa Mac would tell his friends and family that he could out fish someone 20 years his senior.
This year, by himself, at 87 – he made a 5000 mile 7 week journey in his new truck across multiple states, staying with friends, visiting, eating great food, sharing stories and loving life. He couldn’t stop talking about how much this meant to him. All who knew him, no matter their age, aspired to have his eternal youthfulness and zest for adventure.
David and Margaret raised two children, Johnny and Cathy McDougall. David is survived by his best friend and daughter, Cathy McDougall Shiroda, grandson Ian Joshua McDougall and grandson Evan David McDougall.
David was proceeded in death by his parents David “Dally” and Mary McDougall, his wife Margaret McDougall, his son Johnny McDougall, his son-in-law David Shiroda and his brother Marshall Hugh McDougall.
David and his wife Margaret’s memorial and celebration of life in Pinetop will be held together at the Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November the 13th. Visitation starts at 2:00pm and service starts at 3:00pm. Margaret’s memorial was not held earlier due to covid-19, as she passed on Nov. 19th 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop, AZ.
