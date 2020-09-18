David Morales

David Anthony Morales, born March 16, 1968 of Mesa, died suddenly, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Katherine (Aaron) Gruber, San Diego, California; grandson, Jonathon; loving son, Jonathon David, Gig Harbor, Washington; parents, David and Delia Morales, Mesa; sisters, Cynthia Ann (James), Queen Creek; Patricia Ann, Mesa; Michele Lee, Tucson; Amy Jean (Xavier), Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews, Gregory, David, Dominic, Juan IV, JosuÃ©, Julian and nieces, Daniela and Geneveive.
David adored his family and cherished his precious grandson, Jonathon. All who knew him described David as generous and loving; giving of himself in every possible way. He had a passion for adventure and took long rides on his Harley every chance he could get. His compassion for others, lives on in every friend and loved one who shared his life. David made a difference in this world and will be remembered for his goodness and love.
David served his country in the United States Navy and was a truck driver for Glaz-Tech Industries.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for David’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
