David Postert

David Neal Postert, 43, passed away in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
David was born on July 6, 1977 in Show Low. He was the fourth child of Fredrick Thomas and Claudene Pearce Postert. He always wished he would have waited a few hours to be born so his birth date would have been 7-7-77.
David graduated from St. Johns High School and spent most of his life living in St. Johns. He was a happy baby and grew to be a favorite among everyone he met. David was dearly loved by his family and friends. He always had a joke or a crazy story to tell to entertain those around him.
He was a hard worker and learned things quickly and livened up family reunions and loved pulling pranks on his mother. David, and his wife, April taught primary. He soon became a favorite among the children because he always had a treat for them. David will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Postert, step-father, Lon Mangum, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. David is survived by his loving wife, April, mother, Claudene Postert Mangum, siblings, Virgie Postert, John (Marsha) Postert, Tara (John) Kropp, Joshua Postert, and Jean (Sarah) Winters. We love you Dave!
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown building.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for David’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
