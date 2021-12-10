David Potts

David Thomas Potts, known to all as "Dave," died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona. He was 83 years old. Dave was born on Wednesday, December 1, 1937, in Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan to his parents, the late Thomas Edwin and Nellie Mae (Hayter) Potts.
He moved to Arizona 40 years ago. Making his home in the White Mountains, Dave worked for more than 25 years as the chief building inspector for the City of Show Low.
David is survived by his "Potts Clan" who include: his wife, Sandra Potts; 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Jeff & Sandy Potts, Greg & Glenda Potts; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy & Bob Higbee; 5 grandchildren: Jonathon, Justin, Madison, Hannah, and Carson.
Our Father
Your life was a blessing;
Your memory is a treasure.
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
You were a teacher, disciplinarian, provider, coach, fan, protector, husband, and friend. Thank you for always placing us first above your own needs, making sure that we were always safe, happy, secure, and felt loved and cared for. Thank you for teaching us the meaning of hard work, dedication, respect, and integrity. Thank you for everything you have ever done for us but, most importantly, thank you for the true love and commitment that you gave to your family. We are your family; we are all a reflection of you. We are your legacy.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.