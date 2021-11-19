David Sakievich

David William Sakievich, beloved brother, passed into eternity on November 7th, 2021, at the age of 66.
David was born on April 27th, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland to Vincent Sakievich and Juanita Harmon. He spent his childhood in the farmlands of western Maryland and moved to Arizona with his family in 1971. Dave graduated from Mesa High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. David worked a wide variety of jobs and was an expert in electronics and computer technology. He had broad interests and was passionate about his values. Dave was always willing to help a friend, relative, or stranger. He would spend endless hours helping to get a car or computer running again. He drove his car regularly from the Western U.S. back to Maryland and other locations to maintain his friendships with relatives, friends, and the farmers he worked with as a young man. He has an exceptionally generous heart, giving away hours and days to help an uncounted number of people with every sort of hands-on task, or help build links between families and friends. Dave had insatiable interests in the strength of families, friendships, and in the country he loved - America. Dave was never without a joke to tell or an opinion to share. He is certainly missed.
David was a long-time resident of Bountiful, and later Orem, UT and he recently moved to Snowflake, AZ where he purchase land and where he also passed away. Dave is survived by his sister Joanna and six brothers: Thomas, Mark, Paul, Joseph, Stephen, and Daniel.
Internment will took place at the Snowflake National Cemetery on Monday, the 15th of November 2021, at 10:00 am.
