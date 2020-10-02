David Shuck

David Andrew Shuck passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born March 21, 1939 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Nole B. Shuck and Geraldine Mayfield.
He married Roberta J. Dalton (Shuck) on February 19, 1959 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
He was a supervisor at Salt River Project Power Plant and Electric, entertainer, musician then retired to be DIY expert.
He was a self taught musician and spent his spare time helping charities raise money with his music. Through the years he donated musical instruments to beginners and professionals who were in need. His last two major gifts were helping the community of Vernon Arizona receive a donated building from Salt River Project to use as their fire department. The other was a car that he donated to a waitress in need at his favorite place to eat breakfast in the Yuma Foothills.
His hobbies were playing his guitars, keyboards and entertaining with his music.
He is survived by his children, Bruce A. Shuck (Lori), Jane A. Beck (Bill), Rebecca Miller (Butch), Kevin Shuck (Kathryn L Boyd-Shuck), Lisa Odell; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dave will be deeply missed by his family and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.