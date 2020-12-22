David Allen Stucky, 62, of Springerville, Arizona, passed away on December 9th, 2020 in
Surprise, Arizona. Memorial service will be Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Nutrioso Bible
Church, 41568 Highway 180 Nutrioso, Arizona. 85932.
The burial was held December 17th, 10:00 at Nutrioso Cemetery with the Pastor Jim Frazier and Pastor Tom White of Nutrioso Bible Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Red Mountain Funeral Home.
David was born in Denver, Colorado to Darrel and Annette Stucky on March 16th, 1958. He went to school in Pretty Prairie, Kansas. He graduated from Hutchinson Junior College in Hutchinson, Kansas. He worked as a machinist. He was involved in endurance go-kart racing, with the International Kart Federation, where he was an accomplished two-stroke engine tuner. In his latter years, he enjoyed hunting, and target shooting with his friends.
David is preceded in death by his father Darrell Stucky, his grandparents Leo and Matilda Stucky and Delmar and Elva Soft.
David is survived by his mother Annette Stucky, his uncle Stephen Soft, brothers Daniel and Micheal Stucky, nephew Stephen Stucky, and nieces Sarah and Shelby Stucky.
Memorials may be given to Nutrioso Bible Church 41568 Highway 180, Nutrioso, Arizona. 85932.
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Skip and Shirley Brazel, Jim Frazier, Tom White, Dan Fricker, Charles and Mary Blair, Gerry and Carolyn Sawyer.
